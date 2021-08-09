Rwanda: Volleyball - Over 20 Countries to Take Part in 2021 African Championship

9 August 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Twenty-one countries have confirmed their participation in the forthcoming men and women's 2021 CAVB Volleyball Nation's Championships set to be staged in Kigali from September 5-20.

Participating countries include Rwanda, Burundi, Burkina Faso, Cameroun, DR Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea, Kenya, Mali, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, South Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda and Zambia Kenya and Senegal will compete in Kigali for CAVB Volleyball Nation's Championships.

Of the countries, 20 will participate in men's tournament while 15 will be represented in the women's fray.

Meanwhile, Rwanda is among countries that will be represented in both men and women tournaments, alongside Burundi, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, DR Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Tanzania and Tunisia.

"Rwanda will field a team in each category and both teams have started their preparations on Friday at Amahoro stadium under assistant coaches as the head coach is expected to join them on Monday evening," Rwanda volleyball federation Secretary-General, Philbert Mucyo said.

Brazilian Paulo de Tarso on Wednesday, August 4, summoned both the men and women's provisional squads to join the training camp, just a day after he was announced as the national volleyball teams' head coach on a two-year contract.

Rwanda was earlier this week confirmed as the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) as the host nation for this year's Africa volleyball championship for the first time.

The women's competition will take place from September 5 to 15, with the men's tournament running from September 10 to 20.

The Kigali Arena will host all the games.

