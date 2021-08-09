Kenya: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 28

Global Sports Communications lead in managers' gold count

*****

Jos Hermens' Global Sports Communication management stable leads in the athletics gold medal count with seven gold medals won by his athletes. Selected managers' gold medal count by Saturday were: Paul Doyle 3, Adrian Laidlaw 3, Daniel Wessfeldt 2, Alfons Juck 2, Wes Felix 2, Karen Locke 2, Gianni Demadonna 2 and one each for Hussein Makke, Hans Uurike, Marcello Magnani, Alberto Suarez, James Templeton (in memory of Andy Stubbs), Pascal Bureaux, Stale-Jan Froynes, Carine Messerschmidt, Czeslaw Zapala, Federico Rosa, Claude Bryan, Helena Van der Plaetsen, Silvia Saliti and Mark Wetmore, Gianni Demadonna. Gold medal winner Gianmarco Tamberi, Massimo Stano, Dawid Tomala and Damian Warner have no official agent.

You need an appointment to do your shopping here

*****

In Tokyo, most of the shopping stores, especially the big brand names, operate on appointment basis. You need first to make a reservation and then show up to make your purchase. There are queues for walk-in customers without appointments. On Saturday, I was shopping around for a charger for my MacBook Pro at a Ginza Apple store and had to stand in the queue waiting for an opening at customer care. Often, it's a long wait that's why one is advised to make a reservation for convenience. Tokyo is a busy city and most people don't have time to stand in queues, hence the appointment system. And yes, at 7,800 yen (Sh7,800), the charger cost about half the price it would cost in Nairobi!

Sleep-deprived Japanese costing the economy millions

*****

A recent study shows that mental sluggishness resulting from sleep deficiency costs the Japanese economy about three percent of the Gross Domestic Product, which translates to 15 trillion yen (Sh15 trillion). However, according to an OECD survey, South Africa leads the world in sleep - calculated in minutes of sleep per night - 553 with China second with 542. "The quality of our sleep depends on the quality of our wakefulness," a commentary on sleep patterns in a local newspaper says. "This is so evidently true - whether "quality" is measured in socio-economic terms as productivity or in personal terms as happiness - that mass sleep deprivation must rank among s society's more colossal failures," the commentary adds.