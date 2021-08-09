Kenya: Young Chepkoech Wants to Emulate Her Steeplechase Mentor Kiyeng

When steeplechase star Hyvin Kiyeng hinted at scaling up to road races from the track last week, deep down she certainly knew that she has groomed someone capable of taking over from her.

Kiyeng made the announcement after winning a bronze medal for Kenya over the distance at the just-concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Kiyeng has mentored upcoming athlete Jackline Chepkoech to fill her shoes as she mulls her next move after a glittering 3,000m steeplechase career.

Chepkoech, together with Faith Cherotich, will represent Kenya in the 3,000m steeplechase race at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships that will be held at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani from August 17-22.

During the national trials for the World Under 20 meet, Chepkoech kept urging Cherotich to keep up the pace; she did and made the national team.

Chepkoch and Cherotich will be out to retain the title won by Cellphine Chespol during the World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Tampere, Finland in 2018 after clocking a course record time of 9:12.79.

Uganda's Peruth Chemutai, who timed 9:18.87 was second, while Bahrain's Winfred Yavi settled for bronze in 9:23.47.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Chepkoech said her main goal is to finish in the medal bracket. She said her preparations were intense under the guidance of Kiyeng and 1,500m great Faith Chepng'etich.

On Friday, Chepn'getich retained her 1,500m Olympic title in an Olympic record time of 3:53.11 after outwitting her much-talked about Dutch rival Sifan Hassan who could only manage a bronze.

"I'm confident of doing well especially after seeing my training mates Chepn'getich and Kiyeng winning medals at the Olympic Games. I want to make them proud," said Chepkoech.

Chepkoech has been putting final touches on her training with speed work and polishing her water jumping techniques which she said is crucial especially in the final lap.

"If you watch steeplechase races, a lot of athletes tend to react immediately after jumping the water barrier and then go all the way to the finishing point. I want to run well and bag gold medal for my country," she said.

Before the national trials, Chepkoech competed in the Olympics national trials where she emerged fourth and missed a Tokyo slot; she opted to concentrate on the World Under-20 Championships.

She is wary of Ethiopian opponents, but said that she is up to the big task that is before her. Chepkoech, who hails from Olenguruone in Nakuru County, started her career last year after dropping out of Form Two at Winners Girls High School due to lack of school fees. She joined athletes at Global Sports Communication at Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

"I decided to try my hand in sports after life became difficult and also due to lack of school fees. I'm thinking of going back to school so that I can get a certificate, but I have to conclude the world championships first," she said.

Chepkoech's teammate Cherotich has also set her eyes on the prize. She said that teamwork is paramount when they line up for the race in less than 10 days.

The fourth-born in a family of eight, Cherotich said that she was inspired by world 3,000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech and former world champion Kiyeng.

She said that Kenya may have missed a gold medal at the Tokyo Games, but they will do their best to ensure the country retains the World U-20 title.

"The 3,000m steeplechase race is becoming competitive and tricky, but Kenyans should not be worried because we will play our part well. We are looking forward to a good run. It would be good to win gold and silver and Kenyans should pray for and support us," said the Form Two student at Sugutek High School in Kericho County who is coached by Bernard Rono.