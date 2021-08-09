Kenya: Gold Pot Wins Steward's Cup at Ngong

Gold Pot (Lesley Sercombe), 5, is back to normal service. He won a mile two weeks ago, perfectly revitalising seeing as he is normally genetically programmed to sprinting.

In a slick, sophisticated, brutal spasm of speed, Gold Pot boogied away from Firing Line, to snare the 1,200m Steward's Cup at the Ngong race course in Nairobi on Sunday. Century Fox and Dusha were dilly-dallying on another sphere.

It was impossible to resist magnetic charms of Officer Steel Drum, as he led from start to almost finish in the Spanish Cup. Nearly pulling it off, Steel Drum literally had ambitions confiscated at the line by Deodoro.

The Drap D'or Trophy was absolutely spiffing. Frankie necked off Anjoli, and Quasar headed General Lee. Invigorating to watch!

Results

1.00 pm - First Race - The Nairobi Town Plate (2,060m)

1. Coralline (Michael Fundi) Westonian-Dimatina

2. Karowe (Kelvin Nganga)

3. Class Action (Peter Kinuthia)

4. Wind Rose (George Ndegwa)

Distance: neck/11/0.75. Time: 2:14:3/10 secs. Favourite: Class Acxtion 7-4. Runners: 4 Owned by Wakini Ndegwa. Trainer Oliver Gray

1.30 pm - Second Race - The Brighton Bowl (2,400m)

1. Respectable Judd (James Muhindi) Judpot-Respectable Model

2. Miss Zuri (Josphat Kultiang)

3. Supreme Rock (Paul Kiarie)

4. Chyulu Hills (Daniel Tanui)

Distance: 4.4/5.4/11. Time: 2:44:1/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 4

Owned by Anna Bhaloo, Anjana, Andrade, Kerr. Trained by Stewart McCann

2.00 pm - Third Race - The Montgomery Bowl (1,200m)

1. Bullet (James Muhindi) Westonian-Pirates Coup

2. The Bar (Peter Kinuthia)

3. Marais (David Miri)

4. Quickfire (Richard Kibet)

Distance: 1.4/3/1. Time: 1:12:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-6. Runners: 5

Owned by Doctor Joe Wanjui, Nduati and Mutuota. Trainer Oliver Gray

2.30 pm - Fourth Race - The Steward's Cup George Drew Challenge Series (1,200m)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

1. Gold Pot (Lesley Sercombe) Judpot-Gold Review

2. Firing Line (Patrick Mungai)

3. Century Fox (Richard Kibet)

4. Dusha (Oliver Gray)

Distance: 3/6/11. Time: 1:10:8/10 secs. Favourite: Firing Line 7-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Justice Leneaola, Doctor John Sercombe, David and Maggie Gray, Helfritz. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

3.00 pm - Fifth Race - The Spanish Cup (1,800m)

1. Deodoro (Paul Kiarie) Westonian-Lora Lee

2. Steel Drum (Richard Kibet)

3. La Cha Cha (Josphat Kultiang)

4. Free Dawn (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 0.75/2.5/neck. Time: 1:56:7/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 7

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer Stewart McCann

3.30 pm - Sixth Race - The Drap D'or Trophy (1,800m)

1. Frankie (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Calendar Girl

2. Anjoli (Peter Kinuthia)

3. Quasar (Richard Kibet)

4. General Lee (James Muhindi)

Distance: neck/1.5/head. Time: 1:55:3/10 secs. Favourite: General Lee 4-7. Runners: 4

Owned by Mim Haynes and Anna Bhaloo. Trainer Patsy Sercombe.

Next Meeting August 22 - for the Jockey Club Stakes, Royal Artillery St Leger, Sir Ali Bin Salim, Prince of Wales Trophy, City of Nairobi Cup Gold Circle Plate, Gooch Marathon, Mara Wine Trophy, and, Jockey Club Stakes