Kenya: Scare as Policeman Flees in Car Carrying Corpse

A police officer in Tharaka South Sub-County caused a scare on Saturday after fleeing in a police vehicle carrying a corpse.

A police report seen by the Nation says that Constable Meshack Simiyu, attached to Marimanti Police Station, was earlier rescued from a mob by police officers from Kamarandi who had collected the corpse.

It was said that Mr Simiyu was drunk and had been causing a disturbance in villages so the mob threatened to beat him up.

The report says that after arriving at Marimanti Police Station, Chiakariga Police Station commander Kaberia Mbiti alighted so that the body could be taken to Marimanti Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

It was when the driver, Constable Daniel Mosonic, went to relieve himself, leaving the car's engine running, that Mr Simiyu, who had been sitting in the passenger's seat, switched places and drove off.

Constable Simiyu was captured at Ishiara in the neighbouring Embu County, over 100 kilometers from Marimanti.

Police officers who were pursuing him using a private vehicle alerted their counterparts at Ishiara Police Station, who laid a roadblock and were able to stop a speeding Mr Simiyu.

Nobody was hurt in the incident and the vehicle was also found intact.

Following the incident, members of the public raised concerns about the welfare of police officers, some saying Mr Simiyu may have a mental illness.

Mr Julius Kimathi, a psychologist, said it's wrong and dangerous to continue assigning duties to police officers showing signs of mental illness.

"They should be taken to hospital for treatment," said Mr Kimathi.

He noted that homicide and suicide cases have been on the rise, hence the need for the National Police Service to take proper action to promote the mental health of its members.