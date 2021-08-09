Kenya: DP William Ruto's Allies React to Arrest of Turkish Investor Harun Aydin

Parliamentarians allied to Deputy President William Ruto have hit out at the government over the arrest and deportation of Turkish investor Harun Aydin.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah claimed Sunday that a criminal cabal in the Office of the President orchestrated Deputy President William Ruto's problems. He did not give evidence to support this claim.

Speaking at the Mirera-based St Joseph Catholic Church in Naivasha, Nakuru County, on Sunday, he accused the cabal of criminalising enterprise, saying he was branded a terrorist for associating with the DP.

"I say without fear of contradiction that when we said there was criminal cabal in the Office of the President, we meant it. It must be demolished for the rule of law to take root," said the legislator.

"Scaring away investors"

Mr Ichung'wah further told the congregants that it is the Office of the President that issues work permits, hence the question of how the Turkish trader was allowed to fly into and out of the country several times in the past.

Adding that the fiasco was likely aimed at scaring away investors, he urged the DP not to be cowed by his opponent's theatrics.

"They started by harassing politicians allied to the DP. Now they have moved to investors and business people."

The MP called on President Kenyatta to stop the "criminalise enterprise operating from his office" and uphold the rule of law.

South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro also criticised the government over the Aydin "circus", saying it is being perpetuated by his political opponents with those supporting his 2022 political bid being intimidated.

He said the DP's political detractors have been fighting him for the last four years, accusing security agents of being partisan.

"After arresting those close to the DP, they are now accusing him of associating with terrorists. With the direction the country is taking, there is reason to worry."

What happened

Mr Aydin's arrest on Saturday came a few days after DP Ruto was dramatically denied from boarding a flight to Uganda for not seeking clearance as all civil servants should.

The DP's office protested what it termed a change of rules on his foreign travels without notice.

It is said, however, that he did not clear with President Uhuru Kenyatta, as he is expected to.

Mr Aydin has since been branded a terror suspect whose presence in the country is under interrogation.

On Tuesday, the Turkish Embassy told the Nation that Mr Aydin was a clean businessman who had been in Kenya on several occasions, and that he has no criminal record.

DP's life "in danger"

On Sunday, MPs Inchung'wah and Osoro further claimed the Deputy President's life is in danger.

They also accused the President of disregarding the Constitution yet he is charged with ensuring all citizens are protected.

MP Rigathi Gachagua criticised Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, accusing them of converting a democratically elected government into a "police State".

Dr Ruto has defended Mr Aydin, including during an interview with Inooro FM on Wednesday.

"He is an investor who has invested a lot of money in businesses across Kenya. Those spoiling his name by saying he is a terrorist are spoiling Kenya's name," he said.

"How can you say that someone who has invested in Kenya is a terrorist? That is how we destroy our country."