Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya Reports 800 New Cases, 32 Deaths

The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 800 new Covid-19 infections in Kenya, from a sample of 6,530 tested in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 211,828.

The positivity rate dropped to 12.3 percent, from the 14.9 percent recorded the previous day, while the number of tests conducted since the first one last March rose to 2,190,806.

Of the new patients, 777 were Kenyans and 23 foreigners, 414 male and 386 female, the youngest two months old and the oldest 98 years.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said Nairobi county recorded the most infections in the last 24 hour - 286 - and was followed by Mombasa with 102, Kiambu 101, Kitui 41, Taita Taveta 40, Nakuru 30, Turkana 29, Kajiado 22, Muranga 21, Kilifi and Uasin Gishu 18 each, Machakos 13, Nandi 11 and Garissa 10.

Nyeri County followed with nine new cases, Meru seven, Bomet six, Embu five, Laikipia and Lamu four each, Nyandarua three, Kakamega, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Kwale, Narok and Siaya two each, and Tana River, Homa Bay, Isiolo, Busia, Kisumu, Makueni, Elgeyo Marakwet and Kericho one each.

CS Kagwe further announced 32 more deaths, raising the toll to 4,149, but explained that they were late reports confirmed after the audit of facility records from April to August this year.

A reports shows that in Nairobi, people aged 55 to 74 are bearing the brunt of Covid-19 deaths, the majority of them being men.

By August 4, a total of 1,258 deaths had been reported in the capital city. Kenya's death toll by that date was 4,025.

In terms of recoveries, the ministry said another 278 patients had undergone successful treatment, 149 of them at health facilities countrywide and 129 under home-based isolation and care, raising the total to 197,307.

As of Sunday, 1,719 patients had been hospitalised across the country while 7,783 had been registered for home-based care.

Of those in hospital, 133 patients were under intensive care, 58 of them on ventilator support, 68 on supplemental oxygen and seven under observation.

Another 579 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 542 of them in general wards and 37 in high dependency units.

By Sunday 1,800,174 vaccine doses had been administered across the country - 1,102,232 first doses and 697,942 second doses.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 63.4 per cent, with the recipients listed as 214,473 people aged 58 years and above, 120,061 health workers, 101.875 teachers, 56,123 security officers and 205,410 ungrouped individuals.

The proportion of fully vaccinated adults was 2.6 percent.