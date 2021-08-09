Kenya: Inspired Post Mixed Results in Handball League

8 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

Inspired Boys posted mixed results in the Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League at the Nyayo National Stadium handball court in Nairobi Sunday.

Inspired drawn from Hospital Hill Secondary School had won against newcomers Vickers 34-30 in the first match of the day, before they failed to sparkle against the Mambas, losing 31-21.

Inspired coach Derrick Kwena said that they are using the league to keep the boys busy and gain exposure.

"No pressure at all on the boys. If a win comes through well and good, but the focus is not on winning the title, but getting the experience that we will use in School Games if at all they will return," said Kwena.

Mambas coach Martin Abunde stated that as much as they are still in contention of the title, he is worried over the goal difference between them and the top three teams.

"We are placed fourth with 12 points from seven matches. For instance, the goal difference between us and leaders Strathmore is huge.They have 100, while we have 50. We are however determined to narrow the gap," said Abunde.

Brian Mombo and Christian Georgia emerged top scorers for Mamba with six goals each, as Dan Wafula, Brian Wasike and Amos Akwako scored four goals each for the students.

It was a balanced match in the first half as the students stood firm in their defence, with their goalkeeper Derek Simiyu making crucial saves, but Black Mamba managed to squeeze a 13-11 lead at the break.

Black Mamba were unstoppable in the second half as Georgia, Mombo and Morgan Juma scored through fast breaks to open a eight-goal difference.

Fatigued coupled with inexperience was evident in the Inspired players and they could not just keep up with their opponents who showed class in the last 10 minutes of play.

In the earlier match, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agricultural Technology (JKUAT) men's team succumbed to Kahawa 35-28.

The loss left the varsity side in 12th position with four points from eight matches in the 20-team league.

JKUAT coach Franicks Njoroge bemoaned lack of depth as his main undoing.

"I don't have many players to choose from and the double ankle injury of Dolan Bwibo and Lewis Maraga hasn't helped us as well. I have 14 players at my disposal and not all of them are available for selection due to studies commitment, but I'm hopeful of a better ending in the season," said Njoroge.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X