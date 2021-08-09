Kenya: Inspired Post Mixed Results in Handball League

Inspired Boys posted mixed results in the Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League at the Nyayo National Stadium handball court in Nairobi Sunday.

Inspired drawn from Hospital Hill Secondary School had won against newcomers Vickers 34-30 in the first match of the day, before they failed to sparkle against the Mambas, losing 31-21.

Inspired coach Derrick Kwena said that they are using the league to keep the boys busy and gain exposure.

"No pressure at all on the boys. If a win comes through well and good, but the focus is not on winning the title, but getting the experience that we will use in School Games if at all they will return," said Kwena.

Mambas coach Martin Abunde stated that as much as they are still in contention of the title, he is worried over the goal difference between them and the top three teams.

"We are placed fourth with 12 points from seven matches. For instance, the goal difference between us and leaders Strathmore is huge.They have 100, while we have 50. We are however determined to narrow the gap," said Abunde.

Brian Mombo and Christian Georgia emerged top scorers for Mamba with six goals each, as Dan Wafula, Brian Wasike and Amos Akwako scored four goals each for the students.

It was a balanced match in the first half as the students stood firm in their defence, with their goalkeeper Derek Simiyu making crucial saves, but Black Mamba managed to squeeze a 13-11 lead at the break.

Black Mamba were unstoppable in the second half as Georgia, Mombo and Morgan Juma scored through fast breaks to open a eight-goal difference.

Fatigued coupled with inexperience was evident in the Inspired players and they could not just keep up with their opponents who showed class in the last 10 minutes of play.

In the earlier match, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agricultural Technology (JKUAT) men's team succumbed to Kahawa 35-28.

The loss left the varsity side in 12th position with four points from eight matches in the 20-team league.

JKUAT coach Franicks Njoroge bemoaned lack of depth as his main undoing.

"I don't have many players to choose from and the double ankle injury of Dolan Bwibo and Lewis Maraga hasn't helped us as well. I have 14 players at my disposal and not all of them are available for selection due to studies commitment, but I'm hopeful of a better ending in the season," said Njoroge.