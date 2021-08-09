Kenya: Scramble for Boda Boda Operators Leads to Clash in Tharaka Nithi

It is the electioneering period again and politicians have started wooing boda boda operators with goodies to win their support.

Their votes aside, the operators are critical in pulling crowds during campaign rallies and sometimes provide security to politicians.

In Tharaka Nithi County, the scramble for the operators was evident on Saturday after two groups allied to Governor Muthomi Njuki and Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Erastus Njoka clashed in Chuka town.

A group supporting Prof Njoka -- who has vowed to unseat Njuki in 2022 -- has threatened to oust their county chairman, Mr Willis Mugambi, over allegations he was blocking other politicians from accessing them in favour of Governor Njuki.

Mr Mugambi, the governor's confidant, controls about 5,000 boda boda operators.

The group is also accusing their chairman of sharing money and other goodies from politicians with his close friends who support the incumbent governor.

The group's leader, Lewis Mutwiri, accused Mr Mugambi of sharing with friends animal feeds worth Sh5 million from the Tharaka Nithi Government that were meant for 500 boda boda operators from Chuka/Igambang'ombe Constituency, who also carry out dairy farming.

Mr Mutwiri also accused the boda boda association chairman of conning them Sh500,000 that they had contributed as a deposit towards the feeds, allegations Mr Mugambi denied.

"The chairman claimed that we had to contribute Sh500,000, which is 10 per cent of the Sh5 million, before the release of the animal feeds but he pocketed the money," said Mr Mutwiri.

Mr Mugambi said he paid the money to the county government and that those who contributed towards the Sh500,000 received animal feed from Governor Njuki at an event held at Mitheru cereals stalls.

"I have been very transparent in my leadership but some politicians want me out of chairmanship because of my political stand so that their supporters can take over," said Mr Mugambi.

The chairman is also being accused of sharing with his political friends over Sh100, 000 from politicians that was meant for 200 members who held a procession to welcome the Deputy President William Ruto during his last visit of the county.

In a botched July 31 DP Ruto's tour of Tharaka Nithi County, politicians eyeing the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket had booked boda boda operators for escort. For the operators, it's harvest time and they have organised themselves into groups to go to the highest bidder.

Mr Mugambi denied the accusations.

An aspirant for Tharaka Member of Parliament, Mr Muchomba Marigu, had met over 200 boda boda operators and gave them Sh70,000 to escort him to Kamarandi Primary School where the DP was to attend a fundraiser.

Tharaka Nithi Woman Representative Beatrice Nkatha had also given the riders Sh30,000 to rally behind her while Ms Millicent Morgan who has vowed to unseat Nkatha had also sought support.