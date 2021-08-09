Rwanda: Afro Basket 2021 - National Team Off to Senegal for Friendly Matches

The national basketball team departed for Dakar on Saturday night to play friendly matches ahead against Senegal and Guinea from August 10-14 at the Dakar Arena.

The build up matches are part of Rwanda's preparations for the 30th edition of the men's basketball continental championship which get underway from August 24 to September 5 in Kigali.

After the games in Dakar, the team will return to Kigali on August 16 for another two friendly games against Zone 5 counterparts Egypt.

The first game will take place on August 19 while the second will be played two days later. Both fixtures are scheduled at Kigali Kigali Arena, the venue hosting the Afrobasket 2021.

Times Sport understands that head coach Cheikh Sarr traveled to Senegal without forward Stephane Manzi after he returned to school in the United States this week, meaning that he will miss the Afrobasket finals.

It was Manzi's first call up in the national team.

The team to Dakar:

Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Ntore Habimana, Aristide Mugabe, Sedar Sagamba, Steven Hagumintwari, Armel Sangwe, Axel Mpoyo, Arnaud Nkusi, Dieudonné Ndayisaba Ndizeye, Olivier Shyaka, Marius Trésor Ntwari, Elie Kaje, William Robeyins, Emile Galois Kazeneza, Prince Chinenye Ibeh and Kenneth Gasana.