Rwandan Envoy Presents Credentials to Maldivian President

The High Commissioner of Rwanda accredited to the island state of Maldives, Jacqueline Mukangira, has presented her letters of credence to Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the President of the Republic of Maldives.

The ceremony took place in the capital of Malé on August 8.

President Mohamed Solih welcomed the Rwandan envoy and congratulated her on being the first non-resident High Commissioner of Rwanda to visit this country.

Mukangira is resident in New Delhi.

According to a statement, Rwanda supported the candidacy of Maldives during the recent elections at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly and during his meeting with the Rwandan envoy, President Solih took the opportunity to thank Rwanda for the vote in favour of Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of the Maldives was elected as President of the 76th session of the General Assembly to take place in September this year.

Meanwhile, Solih commended the development of Rwanda under the able leadership of Paul Kagame.

He said that Rwanda was the first country Maldives established relationships with after his election and assured the High Commissioner that relations between Rwanda and Maldives will continue to grow.

High Commissioner Mukangira conveyed to the President of Maldives warm greetings from President Paul Kagame and commended the commitment by Maldives to pursue multilateralism, international cooperation and understanding to promote peace and prosperity.

She pledged to work towards strengthening good relations between Rwanda and Maldives and assured them of President Paul Kagame's commitment to work closely with Maldives at bilateral and international levels.

Mukangira also paid courtesy calls on various dignitaries in Malé, including the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and the Deputy Speaker of the Maldives Parliament, called the People's Majlis, and the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in the Maldives.