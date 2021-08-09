Rwanda: Suman Alla is the New President of Rotary Club Kigali Virunga

Rotary Club of Kigali-Virunga (RCKV), on Sunday, August 8 inducted Suman Alla as their president for the year 2021-2022. He replaced Jwala Kumar.

RCKV is a member club of Rotary International, and it is one of the earliest rotary clubs to be established in Rwanda.

Rotary International is an international organisation that brings together business and other professional leaders to provide humanitarian services across the world.

Alla is an Indian businessman currently based in Kigali and is the CEO and Founder of Bizoneer, an information technology services company that provides among others, customized software solutions and mobile applications to government institutions, schools, universities, banks, hospitals and manufacturing companies.

Speaking in an interview after his induction, Alla said the previous leadership has already set standards from which he will carry on to rally members towards supporting communities, even during the hard times of Covid-19.

"We are utilizing this new normal in a very good way, by engaging more rotary members. By using virtual meetings, we are doing community support even better than previously, as we have a lot of online engagements with fellow members," he said from Kigali Public Library, where the induction took place.

"Most of our recent fellowships were done virtually. People can still contribute and give to society. That 1 dollar, 10 dollars, a 100 dollars will assist the communities to grow," he added.

Jean d'Amour Manirebe, the Head of Rotary International in Rwanda, highlighted some of the areas of focus that RCKV will be working towards.

"RCKV is one of the seven Rotary clubs in the country, and its activities will pay attention to the seven areas of focus that were established by Rotary International. These include fighting poverty, working towards universal health, conserving the environment, peace and conflict prevention," he said.

The Rotary officials that turned up for the induction ceremony also took some time to tour the Kigali Public Library, a facility whose construction was funded by money raised by RCKV members.

The club raised funds that amounted to $1.2 million towards the construction of the Kacyiru-based library which opened its doors in 2012.

Sylvain Mudahinyuka, the acting Managing Director of the library, told the media that the facility has been of great value to the community.

"Rwandans have continued to develop a love for reading. They respond well to the activities of this library including borrowing books or coming here to read," he said.

Rotary Club Kigali Virunga changes its leadership once every year.