Rwanda to Host Ghana for T20 Bilateral Series

The national men's cricket team will play five T20 games against Ghana in preparations for the ICC men's T20 Cricket World cup sub regional Africa qualifier A slated to take place in Kigali from October 14-23.

All the five T20 matches will be played at Gahanga National Cricket stadium from August 16 -21.

The Rwanda National team, led by head coach Martin Suji, has been having non-residential trainings and trial matches since May when the Ministry of sports granted national teams permission to start preparing for international tournaments.

The national team resumed training sessions shortly after the recent two-week lockdown, as the team continues to prepare for the games against Ghana which is set to arrive in Kigali on August 16, just two days before the bilateral series.

"This is a big opportunity for the players to play international fixtures, test their skills against international opponents and it will be a chance for the coach to assess the players and see areas that need to be worked upon before the qualifiers," reads a press statement released by Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA) on Saturday, August, 7.

Besides being a bilateral series for both teams to prepare for the ICC men's T20 Cricket World cup sub regional Africa qualifier, the pair will also be looking at climbing the ICC T20 ranking table.

According to RCA, The Series will be played under bio secure bubble and there will be stern measures in place to reinforce all the existing Covid 19 Standard operating procedures including social distancing, use of masks, temperature checks, sanitizing and Testing

The squad: Eric Dusingizimana, Didier Ndikubwimana, Orchide Tuyisenge, Clinton Rubagumya (Captain), Bosco Tuyizere, Eric Niyomugabo, Zappy Bimenyimana, Yvan Mitali, David Uwimana, Kevin Irakoze, Martin Akayezu, Pankaj Vekaria, Subhasis Samal, Wilson Niyitanga,

Reserves: Ignace Ntirenganya, Damascene Abizera

Management: Martin Suji (Head Coach), Adelin Tuyizere (Assistant Coach), Jackson Nzayisenga (Team Manager)