Malawi: Mzuzu International Volleyball Tourney Throws Off With Bang and Smash

The much awaited Mzuzu International Volleyball Tournament has started at Katoto Open Courts with great vibe and spark as teams tussle to emerge champions of the tournament which is the first of its kind.

Publicity Secretary for the event, Chifundo Zingunde, told Nyasa Times he was satisfied with how things unfolded on day one of the tournament.

"It's quite thrilling and competitive. Teams really prepared for this tourney which is the first of its kind.

"We have the cream of Malawian players taking part in this tournament and we wanted to expose them so that in the near future we can have a strong national team.

"So far so good on day one . Nobody thought that Wolves can beat Blue Eagles by three sets to nil. So it's very competitive," explained Zingunde.

FISD Limited is one of the major sponsors of the tournament and Marketing and Communications Manager for the company, Wezzie Benson Chiumia, said he was satisfied with the participation and organization of the whole tournament.

"We are a Malawian company and we are always appreciative of the business that Malawians give us. We can cannot complain that we are part of this tournament. The participation and organization is just superb," he said.

Other companies that have sponsored the tournament include Grand Palace Hotel, AIA Business Consultancy and Nyaluwangwa Farms.

Vice Captain for Kamuzu Barracks Ladies, Vanessa Ndulirhoh, told Nyasa Times her team had come to clinch the championship in the Ladies Category.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We hope that this tournament will help us to identify players that can join our team.

"We did not start well today because we lost to our Lilongwe rivals Wolves but we hope to work hard tomorrow Saturday and reach the finals and eventually clinch the championship," she said.

Moyale Barracks men's team won both their games on the opening day beating Lilongwe Spikers by 3 sets to one and Mipuniro by 3 sets to nothing.

Coach for Moyale Barracks, Aaron Hoha Phiri, said he expected wins on the first day of the tournament.

"This is what I expected. We have won both our games today. It is our wish as Moyale Barracks to reach the finals and become champions of this tournament which is the first of its kind," Phiri told Nyasa Times.

Meanwhile, Mbeya Best VI from Tanzania will play their first game on Saturday as they arrived on Friday.