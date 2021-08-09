Nigeria: Double Joy As Bayelsa Utd and Bayelsa Queens Win 2021 Aiteo Cup

9 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

It was a double victory for Bayelsa State yesterday as the two state owned professional football clubs, Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens emerged winners of this year's Aiteo Cup.

In the opening match of the double header at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium Benin, Bayelsa Queens thumped FC Robo Queens of Lagos 4-2 to win the 2021 Women's Aiteo Cup.

Bayelsa's Anjor Mary who was named the Most Valuable Player of the match scored the opening goal and her 7th in the competition in the 10th minute but the lead was short-lived as Gift Monday equalized for FC Robo in the 18th minute.

Bayelsa Queens took the lead again through Juliet Sunday and Peace Efih doubled the lead just before the end of the half.

On resumption, Habeebat Akinwande reduced the deficit for her side in the 54th minute. However, it was Joy Bokiri who put the match beyond the Lagos girls with the fourth goal in the 64th minute to end proceedings 4-2.

For winning the cup, Bayelsa Queens will take home N10m while FC Robo Queens go home with N5m.

In the men's finals, NNL side, Bayelsa United stunned favourites Nasarawa United 4-3 on penalties after 2-2 draw in regulation time to win their first ever Aiteo Cup.

Okardi Inikurogha put Bayelsa United ahead in the 19th minute but one minute after, Nasarawa United's experienced striker, Chinedum Ohanachom levelled the scores.

The 'Solid Miners' then took the lead through Aliyu Abdullahi but Bayelsa's Emo James equalized in the 36th minute to end the first half 2-2.

As the concerted efforts by both sides to score in the second half proved abortive, the match went straight into penalty shoot out.

In the resultant kicks, Nasarawa United's Dauda Maigishiri and Nwankwo Silas failed to score so Gabriel Biriduba's miss didn't prove fatal as the underdogs triumphed 4-3 to smile home with N25m prize money and a ticket to represent Nigeria in next year's CAF on the continental stage.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X