Egypt: Prisoners Granted One Exceptional Visit On New Hijri Year

Interior Ministry on Friday said an exceptional visit was granted for all prisoners on the occasion of new Hijri year.

The visit will not be deducted from the number of ordinary visits for prisoners throughout their jail sentence.

The exceptional visit comes as part of the Interior Ministry's keenness on giving inmates the opportunity to share celebrations with their relatives on certain occasions.

It also falls within the framework of upholding the values of human rights alongside the application of the penal policy in its modern approach.

MENA