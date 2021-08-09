Nigeria: Tokyo Olympics Debacle - Sports Minister, Shouldn't Be Blamed, Says Oboh, Ex-Boxing Champ

Former Commonwealth and British boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has said Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youths and Sports, should not be blamed for the financial, technical and logistics woes that befell Nigerian athletes at the just-concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympic games in Japan.

Oboh, the pugilist-turned cleric, said this against the backdrop of former Nigerian international athlete, Alike, slamming the offer of $15,000 for gold, $10,000 for silver and $7,500 for bronze medal medallists.

He had said the amounts were too small and more like an insult to the Nigerian athletics team that held up the Nigerian flag at the Tokyo games.

Although Oboh agreed with Mr. Amike on the amount given, he exonerated the Sports Minister, noting that he can only give out what the Federal Government disbursed.

His words: "I can still remember, as a young boy; at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, it was $60,000 for gold; $40,000 for silver and $20,000 for bronze from the government.

"We must not blame the Sports Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare, for what went wrong at the Tokyo Olympics.

"He can only give out what was given by the Nigerian government. He is not representing himself in Tokyo, but the Nigerian government."

On the appropriate remuneration for the athletes, Oboh said: "The country has more millionaires than any country in the world.

"So I think this is the time for them to flex their muscles by blessing those Olympians, especially the medallists.

"And we must not forget those 10 foreign-based athletes that were sent back and the Nigerian boxing team that could not make it to Tokyo for no fault of theirs."

Vanguard News Nigeria