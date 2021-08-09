Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central Region.

On the other hand, three patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,487 while the number of deaths stands at 35.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,576.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

06 August 2021