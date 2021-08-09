Cameroon: Guinness Super League - Louves, AWA Scramble for Title

After Amazones was sent out of the race, the ball is now in the court of the two Yaounde-based clubs that would be playing their trophy determining matches on Sunday.

Sunday August 8, 2021 will be the most decisive day of the 2021 Guinness Super League as the competition officially comes to an end. As it stands now, the battle line has been drawn between two teams, AS Awa FC and Louves Minproff, who are the two contestants of the title. Before now, Amazones FAP was one of the teams susceptible to lift the trophy, but their dreams were all dashed on August 4, 2021 after they drew with Louves Minproff in Yaounde.

With Amazones out of the way, Louves Minproff was as well put on a tight corner due to the draw. Louves that moved up to 51 points will be meeting with Caïman Filles this Sunday at 1 p.m at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium to shape their destiny. If they win, they will move up to 54 points. Luck may once again smile on them, given that Louves had trashed Caiman Filles in the away leg 3-1. Nonetheless, they will have to catch their breath to wait for the outcome of the game between Awa FC and Amazones FAP. This is because, Awa currently has 53 points and maybe needing just a draw with Amazones FAP to be champions. This is contrary to Louves, that needs nothing but a win to keep their dream of the trophy alive.

Louves may only be declared champion if Awa is defeated and they get a win. A scenario which may be difficult given that Awa had beaten Amazones FAP 1-0 in the away leg. However, the ball remains round and anything can happen. The duel between Awa and Amazones FAP, which is the Super match will be played on Sunday August 8, 2021 at 3 p.m at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium. This means that from kick off, fans will be expected to wait for another 90 minutes and why not more to know their champion. However, pundits have been raising eyebrows on why the Sunday matches with high stakes are not played simultaneously as it is often the case with the last days of most championships.

Both clubs, Louves and Awa have seemingly relative equal chances of emerging champions. Awa who was one step to the trophy last season, was winner of the away leg of the 2021 championship. Awa as well has a mastery of their Sunday's opponent and maybe termed superior over Louves because Awa had a goalless draw at home and went to Louves and had a 1-1 draw. This automatically puts Awa ahead looking at the confrontation between both teams. Louves on its part has won the championship several times, with Awa being its most dangerous opponent last season. This means that Louves have enough experience to permit them clinch the trophy again this weekend added to the fact that they conspicuously trashed their Sunday's opponent in the away leg, 3-1.