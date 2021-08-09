Cameroon-Switzerland Relations - New Ambassador Received

Martin Strub presented the advance copies of his lettres of credence to External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella on August 5, 2021.

The newly designated Ambassador of Switzerland to Cameroon, Martin Strub, has presented the advance copies of his accreditation documents to the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella. This was during an audience the Minister granted the Swiss head of diplomatic mission on August 5, 2021 at the Ministry of External Relations.

According to his curriculum vitae, Martin Strub has a Masters in law, obtained from the University of Basel, Switzerland. Prior to his appointment as Ambassador to Cameroon, he served in the same capacity in Uruguay and Paraguay from 2017. Born in September 1959, Martin Strub began his diplomatic career at the Swiss embassy in Rome, Italy (1989-1991) as a diplomatic trainee upon completing basic training for newly recruited Swiss diplomats in Bern and Geneva at the Graduate Institute for Advanced International Studies. He has held several positions at the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs ranging from First Secretary to Deputy Permanent Representative and Head of Mission.

Between 2014 and 2017, he was Switzerland's Ambassador to Sudan and Eritrea with residence in Khartoum. Martin Strub has also been Deputy Chief of Mission at the Swiss embassy in New Delhi, India. From 2007 to 2011, he worked at the Swiss embassy in The Hague, Netherlands as Deputy Permanent Representative to the international organisations based in The Hague. He was responsible for multilateral affairs, in particular the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Martin Strub has equally been Deputy Permanent Representative at the Permanent Mission of Switzerland to the international organisations based in Vienna, Australia. There, he was responsible for all internal organisations (disarmament, non-proliferation, industrial development, drugs and crime) based in Vienna. Within the period of 1999 and 2003, the now Swiss Ambassador to Cameroon served at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs in Berne as Deputy Head of the United Nations Section, where he was responsible for the preparation of the referendum on UN-accession of Switzerland and the full membership of Switzerland to the UN.

Martin Strub speaks German (mother tongue), French, English, Spanish and Italian. He is married and a father of two children.