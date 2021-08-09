Cameroon: UPC - Divergence Persists Over Congress

A group of senior officials of the party in the Yaounde declaration said congress will only hold after reorganisation of basic organs while another congress is slated for September 11-13, 2021.

The Union of the Populations of Cameroon (UPC) is still witnessing division and divergence with regard to the holding of the reconciliation, reconstruction and unity of the party with the holding of congress as the ultimate take off point.

A group of senior officials held a general assembly in Yaounde on August 3, 2021 at the end of which they issued a declaration with pertinent resolutions. The declaration was signed by Rev. Dr. Simon Bolivar Njami Nwandi president of the National Reconciliation Committee, Mbila Simon Vice President and Bakena Kodock Paul, Rapporteur. The aim of the general assembly meeting was to put an end to disorder in the UPC by identifying the real causes of dissention and recommend a salvaging reconciliation of all factions of the party which will guarantee its survival.

Concerning resolution, they stated that the reconciliation sealed by the general assembly must at all costs lead to the reconstruction of the unity of the UPC. They also resolved that an emergency consensual reorganisation and harmonisation of the basic organs of the UPC and the putting in place of a consensual Reorganisation and Harmonisation Commission for the basic organs. An inclusive unitary congress to seal reconstruction of the unity of the UPC, they said, will only take place at the end of the consensual reorganisation and harmonisation process in conformity with the party constitution of 1952 and its subsequent amendments. They declared that any congress organised out of the resolutions of the general assembly meeting of senior officials will be considered null and void.

The Secretary General of the UPC, Dr Pierre Baleguel Nkot, who did not attend the general assembly meeting in a telephone chat with Cameroon Tribune said, resolutions of the Yaounde general assembly has no effect on the party. He said the UPC congress programmed for September 11-13, 2021 in the Yaounde Conference Centre will take place. He had in an earlier declaration said the general assembly meeting of the senior officials of the UPC would take place on the build up to the congress. Dr Baleguel Nkot, said the general assembly meeting is slated for August 13, 2021.