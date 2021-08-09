Nigeria: Covid-19 - Akwa-Ibom Not Contemplating Another Lockdown, Says Commissioner

Uyo — Akwa Ibom government has stated that it was not mulling another lockdown despite the rising cases of the pandemic in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy , Comrade Iniobong Ememobong , who disclosed this , said the government was mindful of the wider economic implications a fresh lockdown would cause.

He explained that it was an option which could only come as a last resort as it was still looking at the numbers as being released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Recent data from NCDC indicates that Akwa Ibom recorded 88 cases of the 566 new cases recorded in the country as at 5th August, 2021

Ememobong denied reports that the state government was no longer picking the bills of COVID-19 patients describing such reports as untrue.

The Commissioner who attributed the high numbers to "aggressive" testing by the state government pointed out that not only people with symptoms are tested as they are also considering mobilizing people for voluntary testing in the state adding that the current stock of vaccines had been exhausted.

"We are not having only people with symptoms tested, the numbers that we have are as a result of the aggressive testing being carried out by the state government.

"We are not overwhelmed by the numbers, the state government is conscious of the high numbers, a lockdown is also an option, but it is not being contemplated and we are still treating COVID-19 patients, Free Of Charge."

He also linked the scarcity of food being experienced in many states including Akwa Ibom state to the effect of the pandemic , as according to him, many states were unable to return to intensive farming as was the practice prior to COVID-19.