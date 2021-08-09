Madagascar: Tana Traders Raise Alarm Over Growing Number of Street Children

Traders in Tana River County have raised concerns about the rising number of street children loitering in towns.

The children, they say, are engaging in drug and substance abuse and are becoming a major security concern for their businesses.

The children are usually seen with sacks collecting used water bottles from garbage dumps that they later sell to water vendors and makers of fresh juice.

"Some of them use the money they get on miraa. You will find them seated under a tree by the river in the afternoon chewing khat or smoking bhang," said Joseph Kariuki.

He noted that when they don't find enough bottles to sell or juice and water vendors don't buy their pick, they resort to stealing from shops.

They do this to satisfy their urge for the drugs and other substances that they need to stay awake and hyped for their work.

Some seek work as security guards for retail and grocery shops for a small token.

"They have become too many and soon they might become a nuisance to residents as it has emerged that some of them have graduated to breaking homes and mugging people at night," said Asha Swaleh.

The traders have urged county officials to consider setting up a special school for the children.

This, they say, will help decongest towns of street children and ensure some of them with academic potential are nurtured properly.

"I have seen the products of an approved school. It is time the government considers having one in Tana River for the north coast children," said Kariuki Njenga.

Reached for comment, county children's officer Maria Mbote noted that her office will work with the security team to track down the parents of each child so that they can explain why their children are living in the streets.

"We need to know if the parents are incapable of taking care of the children who have become truant so that we know where to step in," she said.

But she concurred with the traders about setting up a special school to also serve as a rescue centre for victims of FGM and other abuses against children.

