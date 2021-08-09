Gambia: Tsmallz to Celebrate 15 Years of Career, Launch New Album

Come November 2021, the independence stadium Bakau, is expected to full to capacity, as T Small would celebrate his fifteen years of his music career, and as well as to launch another new album.

T-Smallz, one of Gambia's finest international artiste and a household name in the music industry has released his most anticipated album 'Sembo' in all digital platform.

The 'Sembo' master piece which is his fourth album comprised of 20 solid tracks was released in live streamed and geared 24, 286 streams in 5 minutes.

The album is Called 'Sembo' which means in Mandinka language as 'Power'.

After a successful wave of his maiden hit 'Chono Life' in 2010, TsmallzSuso has been one artiste who has never got off track until last year, when the world became dark and at the same time light for him.

Tsmallz lost his beloved Mum, who he loved so much and three months later, his first son Khalil was also born, very difficult and joyous moment at same time.

Little did we know Tsmallz was still holding onto power despite his little absence in the music industry, after listening the whole album we did confirmed YES Kings can't lose power easily.