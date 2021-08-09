Gambia: Super Nawettan Zones Brace Up for Rainy Season Biggest Football Fiesta

6 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Super Nawettan zones are currently bracing themselves up for the 2021 wet season biggest football jamboree, as the yearly football championship edges closer.

The zones use the annual rainy season biggest football carnival to scout good players for the super nawettan zonal football competition.

The wet season biggest football fiesta attracts more spectators, ambiance and revenue than the country's first and second division league matches.

Divisional teams use rainy season biggest jamboree to scout good players for their respective teams.

