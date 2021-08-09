Gambia: Second Infantry Flog PSV Wellingara to Keep 2nd Division Survival Aspirations

6 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Embattle Second Infantry Battalion on Wednesday defeated PSV Wellingara 2-0 in their rescheduled week twenty-eight fixture played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to maintain their Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League survival aspirations.

The Farafenni Barrack Soldiers were occupying bottom-place on the country's second tier table with 19 points before their match with the Wellingara based-club, who are fraying for promotion to the first division league next season.

Second Infantry Battalion required a win against PSV Wellingara to fancy their chances of staying in the second division league for another season.

The Farafenni Barrack Soldiers notched in two goals in the match with PSV Wellingara reacting to clutch the significant three points to maintain second division league survival hopes.

