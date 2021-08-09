Gambia: Ajax FA, Bonto Koto to Scuffle for Kombo East District Inter-Village Super Cup Crown

6 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe And Modou Lamin Jallow

Ajax Football Academy and Bonto Koto are set to fight for the 2021 Kombo East District inter-village super cup crown.

The Giboro based-academy will clash with Bonto Koto in the annual Kombo East District inter-village biggest football tournament curtain raiser final tomorrow, Saturday at the Kuloro Football Field at 4.30 p.m.

Both sides will fight to pommel each other to clutch the 2021 Kombo East District inter-village super cup crown.

The super cup final marks the beginning of the 2021-2022 Kombo East District inter-village football tournament.

