Gambia: Broadcasters Present Certificate to Pap Saine

The Broadcasting Association of The Gambia (BAG) on Thursday presented a certificate of commendation to Pap Saine, the co-publisher of The Point Newspaper.

The certificate is in recognition of the award he received as the Africa's Most RESPECTED CEO 2021 from the Business Executive Magazine, a Ghana based monthly publication with a circulation of one million readers around the world.

Speaking at the presentation of the award, Babucarr Cham, the vice president of BAG, said they were at The Point to congratulate Mr. Saine and also recognise his achievements with an award.

According to him, it all came as a result of Mr. Saine's hard work, commitment and dedication in making The Gambia proud as he received this prestigious award in Dubai.

Mr. Cham described the occasion as a big day for "all of us considering the fact that Mr. Saine's efforts and hard work has been recognised both nationally and internationally. We as an association are equally delighted to express our sincere thanks to Mr. Saine for his tremendous achievements in the media."

He said that Mr. Pap Saine has been very professional and objective in disseminating factual news to the public, adding it was not a surprise to him that he (Saine) was given such an award.

He commended Mr. Saine and urged the youngsters to learn from his experience and expertise, saying that Mr. Saine is a man with a high sense of personality, while calling on Gambians to embrace Mr. Saine.

For her part, the president of the BAG, Ndey Bakurin, congratulated Mr. Pap Saine for his recent international award.

According to her, this is a tremendous achievement not only for Mr. Saine but for the entire Gambia particularly the media fraternity. She went on to praise Mr. Saine for his hard work and commitment in making Gambia proud as this is the seventh international awards under his (Saine's) belt. She also called on the need to celebrate people like Pap Saine, a veteran journalist.

According to President Bakurin, the recent international award that Mr. Saine received means a lot for the country, and it is worth celebrating.

"We have to keep the country flag high." She further commended Pap Saine for being a role model in this country and she urged the young ones to learn from him.

She spoke about the need to nurture a culture of reporting objectively and avoid fake news on social media. She also calls for the promotion of peace and stability as the presidential election looms.

Receiving the Certificate of Commendation, Mr. Saine expressed joy and appreciation to the members of the BAG for recognising him. He equally returned gratitude and acknowledged their recognition.

He said the award is a plus for his career, company and The Gambia. He also expressed gratitude to the members of the BAG for taking up what he called a bold initiative to come and honour him at The Point.

He acknowledged the gesture, saying; "I am very motivated by your gesture."

Mr. Saine then preached for team work, neutrality and factual reporting without fear and favour.

He also described the coming of the members of BAG to The Point Newspaper as a boost for him and a clear indication that they are one family in one boat, while dedicating the award to his late friend Deyda Hydara.