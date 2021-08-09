Egypt: Sports Minister Arrives in Tokyo to Attend Egypt's Handball Team Match At Tokyo Olympics

6 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi arrived Friday in Tokyo to attend Egypt's handball team match against Spain at Tokyo Olympics.

Egyptian team is scheduled to face its Spanish counterpart in bronze-medal match on Saturday.

Sobhi is also expected to attend in the Olympic Games closing ceremony on Sunday.

The men's Egyptian handball team lost a game against the French team by 23-27 on Thursday in the semifinal of Tokyo Olympics.

The Pharaos were the first African team to advance to the Olympic semifinal and the first non-European team to do so in three decades.

They are still on track of becoming the first non-European team on an Olympic podium for they are scheduled to play in the bronze medal game on Saturday August 7.

MENA

