Egypt: PM Phones Egyptian Handballers Ahead of Tokyo Bronze Clash

6 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister on Friday phoned Egyptian handballers to show support to the national team ahead of the bronze-medal clash against Spain in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The prime minister greeted the players on their outstanding performance in the prestigious tournament, wishing them good luck in Saturday's game.

Madbouli phoned Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi as well as Captains Ahmed el Ahmar, Ali Zein and Ayman Salah.

The Egyptians are proud of your creative performance during the tournament, he told the players.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X