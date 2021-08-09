Egypt: PM Phones Egyptian Handballers Ahead of Tokyo Bronze Clash

Prime Minister on Friday phoned Egyptian handballers to show support to the national team ahead of the bronze-medal clash against Spain in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The prime minister greeted the players on their outstanding performance in the prestigious tournament, wishing them good luck in Saturday's game.

Madbouli phoned Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi as well as Captains Ahmed el Ahmar, Ali Zein and Ayman Salah.

The Egyptians are proud of your creative performance during the tournament, he told the players.

MENA