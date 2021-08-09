Egypt: Sisi's Support to Sports Motivates Egyptian Athletes to Get World Titles - Minister

Sports of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi congratulated karateka Giana Farouk for snatching Egypt's first-ever Olympic medal in karate by claiming Bronze in Women's Kumite 61kg competition.

The minister, who had attended Giana's semi-final game in Tokyo Friday, will also attend the Handall bronze-medal game between Egypt and Spain Saturday.

The great support provided by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to Egyptian sports and youth and his close follow-up to the participation of Egypt's champions in international tournaments motivate the national athletes to do their best, Sobhi said.

So far, Egypt has gained four bronze medals in Tokyo Olympics thanks to Giana Farouk in karate, Hedaya Malak and Seif Eissa in taekwondo, along with Mohamed Elsayed in wrestling.

