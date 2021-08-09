Malawi: Mzuzu Academy Features Youngest Team At International Volleyball Tourney

Mzuzu International Academy is featuring the youngest team at the ongoing Mzuzu International Volleyball Tournament, Nyasa Times has established.

The high school has featured a ladies' team at the tournament and none of the players in the team is above 17 years of age. Interestingly, the team is competing favourably well with well established ladies' teams at the tournament.

President and founder of Mzuzu International Academy, Dr Anna Msowoya Keys, told Nyasa Times that it is the school's policy to give the kids confidence in doing any kind of sports, so long as they work hard in class as well.

Msowoya said the school has been producing excellent volleyball players some of whom are playing in big clubs like Moyale Barracks Ladies' Team.

"Competition starts at this young age. They have an advantage of doing better in sports because they are energetic and with fresh brains.

"Mzuzu Academy had the strongest volleyball team that even became champions at national level and so we are building a new team. As a school, we are building different teams in volleyball, basketball, soccer and tennis. I think we are doing well in this competition because the young girls are able to win some sets. This will give them motivation to win games in next competitions.

"What we do is that when they are not doing well in class, they will not play. For one to play, they must pull up their grades in class. So they work hard in class so that they get chance to play games," explained Dr Msowoya Keys.

Esther Njikho is a former student at Mzuzu International Academy and now a prolific player for Moyale Barracks Ladies Volleyball Team.

The 22-year-old, started her volleyball career at the academy, went on to university in South Africa where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. She kept playing there until she returned home to join Moyale Barracks.

"Technically, I am a volleyball player because I started at Mzuzu Academy. Starting as a kid, I have been growing as a volleyball player and I hope to be one of the best in the country. One has to enjoy whatever game they like but they should also work hard in class," Njikho explained.

Meanwhile, visiting Mbeya Best VI from Tanzania started their campaign in the tournament on Saturday morning when they beat Kamuzu Barracks by three sets to one.

Their captain Robin Msigwa and Innocent Kakuru gave the soldiers problems with their high-flying prowess to smash balls over the net to get vital points.

Coach for Mbeya Best VI, David John, said his team had come to win the championship.

"We are new here. I am very happy that we have won our first game. We are very ready because we came prepared.

"Actually, we want to clinch the trophy and we will do it," said John.