Tanzania: Let Us All Get the Jab - Let's Join Hands in Ending Covid-19

I think I was in Primary School Standard-I when I consciously realised I would be vaccinated against some disease which was called 'Ndui:' smallpox. I say 'consciously' because I know when I was a baby, I must have been vaccinated against several other diseases, including polio.

The vaccination news was relayed to us by the school head teacher we called 'Moto' - ki-Swahili for Fire - on account of his tendency to viciously whack anyone's bottom for the slightest infringement of school do's and don'ts. One morning, we all lined up for the smallpox jab, save for five pupils from the village across the ridge whose parents had furiously objected to the vaccination.

We each got 'stamped' on our tiny arms with what looked like a small pipe filled with some tiny pain-inflicting needle. In due course some lumps came out of the 'stamped' area. And in some instances, including mine, some wounds emerged which left behind some scars.

But we never caught smallpox thereafter. However, some months later, several small pimples began to grow on the faces of two of those pupils who were not 'stamped'. And we were informed that this was the smallpox disease. Needless to say, it left life-long scary scars on the two hapless pupils' faces.

From that time to-date, I am not scared or worried about vaccinations. Having for several years been a globetrotter of sorts, I have been vaccinated on several occasions against diseases like yellow fever and cholera. Actually, to this day, I keep those tiny yellow vaccination books ('health passports') as souvenirs.

So, when the current coronavirus pandemic broke out in late December 2019, I was closely following international progress on getting its vaccine. Indeed, I was among those from around the globe who celebrated the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough.

And, I was eager to know when it would reach Bongoland. Unfortunately, the virus caught up with me a few months ago.

So, as I was about to leave Njombe for Arusha the other day when I received a call from the industrious Wanging'ombe District Commissioner, Lauteri Kanoni, that the Janssen vaccine of Johnson & Johnson of the US was available. I immediately rushed back to Igwachanya where I got my jab.

The nurse there told me there may be some side-effects, including pain and swelling in the injected area, tiredness, headache, fever, chills or nausea for a day or two. But, she said, these are normal signs that your body is building up protection against the coronavirus, and should go away within a day or two.

So, let us all get the jab. Millions are already dead or dying from the Covid-19 pandemic. Let us not be like that American dad who - as he lay dying from Covid-19 - lamented that "This is f****ng shit. I should have been vaxed!"