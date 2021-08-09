Tanzania: Curbing Cases of Violence in Rural Kigoma

Kibondo — Lack of adequate services provided to victims of violence, especially in rural areas, has been identified as the reason for the latter not having timely access to appropriate services after acts of violence or abuse against them.

Many of the victims have been missing out on vital support due to lack of services such as social welfare, police units and health care facilities at one centre, thus leading perpetrators to continue with such atrocities without fear.

For instance, when Elizabeth* a resident of one of the villages in Kibondo District in Kigoma Region was 14, she was raped several times by her uncle who threatened to kill her if she revealed her ordeal.

Due to the long distance to the counselling service unit, the police station and the health centre, Elizabeth had to receive first aid a day later - and was told there was no evidence of rape!

"My uncle talked to people who persuaded me not to report to the police station nor tell anyone what had happened. So I didn't have the means, bearing in mind the distance I had to travel to get to the police station which required me to have a fare of not less than Sh5,000," she tells The Citizen in an interview.

The 16-year old says the only help she received was from her sister, who is a nurse at one of the regional hospitals, and advised that she gets examined.

"Luckily, I wasn't affected by any sexually transmitted disease. However, I was psychologically affected and didn't even want to see my biological father or any older man as I viewed them as possible attackers," she explains.

Elizabeth* says despite receiving help - and her uncle being taken to court - there are still many girls whom she feels are not getting immediate and necessary help due to various challenges.

"Having a special area with all the needed services for such victims can be very helpful especially in poor communities where many of us are potential victims of abuse," says the Form One student.

Like Elizabeth*, this situation has led to some victims suffering more from the atrocities committed and the disappearance of evidence that would have helped the victims to get justice when the case is brought before the court.

This comes at a time when statistics from the Kibondo District social welfare office show that, despite various efforts to educate the community and strengthen child and woman protection systems at the village level, acts of violence continue to flourish in the community.

In the financial year 2020/21, figures show that the total number of cases reported for sexual violence against children was 32 (26 girls and six boys), 57 physical violence acts (41 girls, 16 boys), and psychological violence stood at 40 cases (36 girls, 14 boys).

Also in Kibondo, the number of children abandoned during that period for only reported cases were 78 (24 boys, 54 girls). The number of cases of sexual violence against adults was 65, of which 11 were men and 54 were women, with reported cases being 101 (96 women and five men).

The figures also show that 39 women and 14 men were affected psychologically, with 214 marital disputes reported.

An expert with Save the Children, Mr Jackson Nsabo, notes that statistics on violence against children show that the main types of violence were groping children: 16 percent of the victims were girls and 8.7 percent boys. This was followed by cases of trying to have - or having - forceful sex: 14.6 percent of victims were girls while 6.3 percent were boys.

Approximately 6.9 percent of girls and 2.9 percent of boys were forced to have sex before 18 years of age. The study found that half of the girls and two-thirds of the boys did not dare to tell anyone about the atrocities they were being subjected to.

In addition, only one-in-10 girls, and one-in-25 boys who experience sexual violence have access to appropriate services such as counselling, policing, social and legal services.

The remedy?

The situation is said to have now forced the Tanzanian government - working through the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare units, Family Planning, Child Health and various stakeholders - to establish joint services in hospitals to improve and facilitate provision of service to victims.

Hospitals have been designated so that victims can go to them at any time without any problems and gain access to testing and other medical services and products on time.

In view of the plight of victims of sexual violence and violence against children in Kigoma Region, Save the Children (a children affairs watchdog in Tanzania), working in collaboration with the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (BPRM) and the government of Tanzania, have decided to construct joint service buildings in Kasulu and Kibondo districts in Kigoma Region to provide appropriate services to victims under one roof.

Mr Nsabo - who is the education coordinator for Save the Children in Kigoma Region - says they have constructed one building with all the necessary rooms at the Kibondo District Referral Hospital to help expand the scope of service to victims of violence in rural areas.

"Our goal is to ensure that, when a victim comes to report any incident of violence, he or she should get all the services in one place.

"This, we believe, will bring motivation and help reduce these cases in this region," he explains.

He says the building has a total of three adjoining offices; two ordinary toilets, as well as toilet facilities for children with special needs.

"Construction of the building cost more than Sh116.34 million and consists of four rooms: a doctor's room, a police officers' room, a gender desk unit, two rooms for social security officers, a counselling desk and a reception," he stated. The district's social welfare officer, Sofia Gwamagobe, says "The presence of this one-stop centre in our district (Kibondo) will enable victims of violence to access services quickly and efficiently and ultimately enable them to secure their rights in the judiciary."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The deputy minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Mwanaidi Ali Khamisi, says one-stop centres are being set up with the aim of providing integrated services to victims of sexual abuse and other forms of gender violence.

"The services which are to be provided include police services, legal aid services, psychosocial and social services," she says.

She reveals that Tanzania has only 19 such centres nationwide, with Kigoma Region having four stations.

"I am very grateful to the donors who have seen the need to build these facilities and I urge them to continue to fund us in various regions so that these services can be distributed to all our citizens," she says.

She urges the relevant authority officials to run the centres professionally to ensure that cases of violence against children are dealt with expeditiously and in a timely manner.

In this district, she reveals that - within a period of six months from January 2021 to June 2021 - more than 900 girls became pregnant, a situation that led her to instruct district officials to address the issue.

"This is a very bad report, and I want to get another report on how the perpetrators have been prosecuted or otherwise brought to justice - and that the girls involved have got their rights.

"That is why we need to have these centres across the country," she ex