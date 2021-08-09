Nigeria: Imo FA Mourns Heartland Queens Chairperson Demise

The Imo State Football Association (FA) was thrown into mourning yesterday by the news of the demise of the chairperson of Heartland Queens Football Club, Tessy Nwoke.

Nwoke, who upon assumption of office tasked players and officials of Heartland Queens on commitment to move the club from obscurity to Premier league, was said to have died on Sunday in Owerri.

IMO FA chairman, Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam said until her demise, Nwoke as the Chairperson of the Heartland Queens worked round the clock to ensure the team was in good shape.

According to him, Nwoke had contributed immensely to the stability of Heartland Queens adding that she had plans of improving the team.

Uchegbulam said Nwoke's demise was a huge loss to the football community and the state, adding that she died when she was needed most especially to reposition the state female football club.

The late Nwoke, a Journalist hailed from Ihitte Uboma local government area of Imo State.

Uchegbulam prayed for the repose of Nwoke and fortitude for the family to bear the loss.

Meanwhile, the family is expected to release burial dates.