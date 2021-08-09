Mozambique: Covid-19 - 28 More Deaths and 1,490 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Friday reported a further 28 deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 1,490 new cases.

According to a Friday press release from the Ministry of Health, the latest victims are 17 women and 11 men, all Mozambican nationals, and aged between 20 and 87. 16 of them died in Maputo city, six in Maputo province, four in Inhambane and two in Niassa. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 1,566,

Since the start of the pandemic, 768,920 people have been tested for the coronavírus that causes Covid-19, 6,242 of them in the previous 24 hours.

4,752 of the tests give negative results, and 1,490 people tested positive for the corona virus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 130,526. Of the new cases diagnosed on Friday, 819 were women or girls and 671 were men or boys. 143 were children under the age of 15, and 85 were over 65 years old. In 24 cases, no age information was available.

The largest number of cases, 460 (30.9 per cent of the total) were from Maputo city. There were also 232 cases from Inhambane, 229 from Maputo province, 157 from Manica, 143 from Sofala, 143 from Gaza, 65 from Zambezia, 38 from Nampula, 17 from Tete, four from Cabo Delgado and two from Niassa.

The national positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected by the virus) on Friday was 23.9 per cent. This compares with 26.6 per cent on Thursday, 20.2 per cent on Wednesday, 30.5 per cent on Tuesday, 38 per cent on Monday and 34.7 per cent on Sunday. For three consecutive days the positivity rate has been below 30 per cent, although it is too early to say whether this is a real improvement or just a blip in the statistics.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The provinces with the highest positivity rates on Friday were Maputo province (33.9 per cent), Gaza (33.3 per cent), Manica (27.3 per cent), Maputo city (26.5 per cent), and Zambezia (23.5 per cent).

The lowest positivity rates were recorded in the northern provinces of Nampula (9.8 per cent) and Cabo Delgado (1.7 per cent).

In the same 24 hour period, 52 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (34 in Maputo, five in Zambezia, three in Inhambane, three in Manica, two in Gaza, two in Tete and one each in Matola, Sofala and Niassa), and 55 new cases were admitted (41 in Maputo, five in Matola, three in Niassa, and two each in Zambezia, Manica and Inhambane).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities fell from 485 on Thursday to 460 on Friday. 317 of these patients (68.9 per cent) were in Maputo, 50 were in Matola, 24 in Niassa, 22 in Sofala, 17 in Inhambane, 10 in Zambezia, eight in Gaza, five in Tete, four in Nampula and three in Manica. Cabo Delgado remained the only province where no Covid-19 patients were hospitalised.

The Ministry release also reported that on Friday 542 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (258 in Niassa, 242 in Gaza and 42 in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries now stands at 101,875, which is 78 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active cases rose from 26,161 on Thursday to 27,081 on Friday, The geographical breakdown of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 12,906 (47.7 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 6,348; Inhambane, 2,098; Sofala, 1,515; Mania, 1,166; Gaza, 1,033; Niassa, 699; Zambezia, 679; Nampula, 355; Tete, 175; and Cabo Delgado, 107.