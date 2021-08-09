Nigeria: Indigenous Coronavirus Treatment - Nigeria Approves, Registers Cameroon's Ngul Be Tara

The product by Dr Peyou Ndi Marlyse has been given a four-year license by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC.

There is good news for the Cameroonian science community. Though yet to be recognised by Cameroonian authorities, the indigenous Coronavirus treatment, Ngul Be Tara, (meaning "The power of ancestors"), developed by Dr Peyou Ndi Marlyse, a Biochemistry lecturer with the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences of the University of Yaoundé I, was approved in Nigeria on May 25, 2021 by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control, NAFDAC. A four-year registration certificate, which expires on July 1, 2025, was delivered by NAFDAC.

"After the receipt of the application file, tests, analyzes and clinical studies carried out in Cameroon, NAFDAC carried out its own analyzes and studies once samples of Ngul Be Tara were made available and the homologation fees paid," Dr Peyou Ndi Marlyse explains in a statement issued on August 1, 2021. "The registration notification was received by the University of Yaoundé Sud Joseph Ndi-Samba, Yaounde on July 1, 2021," the statement discloses. NAFDAC's registration acceptance form was signed by Dr Peyou and sent back to Nigeria. The final processing and publication of the registration by NAFDAC is ongoing, she explains.

"The approval benefited from the current Memorandum of Understanding, MOU between the University of Yaoundé Sud Joseph Ndi-Samba, Yaounde and the University of Lagos, Nigeria. The two institutions had agreed, among other things, to exchange research results. Ngul Be Tara and other products fit directly into the implementation of the said cooperation agreement. The product thus becomes Cameroonian and Nigerian; henceforth manufactured in the two countries, which will continue research in the field of improved traditional medicine," Dr Peyou explains further.

Dr Peyou Ndi Marlyse, the brain behind Ngul Be Tara, holds a PhD in Biochemistry and Biophysics from Washington State University, USA and a Master's II in Public Health from Université de Loraine, ESP de Nancy, France. She is also Director of the Yaounde-based Reece International Research Consortium, RIRCO.

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, the RIRCO consortium embarked on an ambitious project to plant at least a million fruit trees and medicinal plants by 2025 in all of Cameroon's 10 administrative regions. The initiative seeks to promote food and health technology, ensure better health and economic growth in Cameroon.

"The economic wellbeing of a people depends first on their health. And good health is also dependent on the quality of food consumed, the medication taken, and the ability to sustainably use the environment," said Dr Peyou. "Modern medicines have their roots in traditional medicine. Our resistance to Covid-19 is largely thanks to our traditional medicines. This clearly shows that it is time to have confidence in ourselves and stop following others. Moreover, President Paul Biya in his address to the nation on May 19, 2020 strongly encouraged Cameroonians to go in this direction," Dr Peyou Ndi Samba stressed.

Reece International Research Consortium, RIRCO was registered in Cameroon in 2012. It has a partnership with the Ministry of Public Health and collaborates with several other ministries. RIRCO encourages the transfer of technology and know-how from the Cameroonian Diaspora in public health, molecular biosciences, electronics and food technology. The consortium plans to create a Silicon Valley in Cameroon to be known as the Valley of Technological Miracles.