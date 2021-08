A 19-year-old grade 10 schoolboy has been arrested for allegedly raping a 67-year-old woman at Oshapapa village in the Oshikoto region.

According to a police report, the incident happened on Saturday.

The woman was raped while on her way home from the local cuca shops.

When the teenager approached the woman, he allegedly threatened to kill her if she screamed.

The teenager is also said to have stolen a cellphone worth N$300 from the victim.