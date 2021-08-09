South Africa: Royal Am Will Soon Find Out What the Punishment Is for Playoff No-Shows

9 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

The PSL season is weeks away, but the saga between the league and Royal AM still hovers.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary hearing verdict, which involves KwaZulu-Natal side Royal AM for their four no-shows during the promotion/relegation playoffs, is set to be handed down on 11 August.

The GladAfrica Championship side, which has not given up on its attempt to be declared 2020/21 GladAfrica champions as opposed to Sekhukhune United, was cited for misconduct by the league after they boycotted the playoffs in June 2021.

The hearing in front of the league's disciplinary committee (DC) was twice postponed at the request of Royal's legal representatives, PSL prosecutor Nande Becker told DM168.

"The hearings had to be postponed on 17 July because Royal AM tried to bring an application for a postponement without filing supporting documents and affidavits," Becker said by text message.

"The application was brought for a second time on 24 July, supported by affidavits. The DC refused this application. Royal AM's representative immediately brought a new application for a postponement on the basis that the club's president [Shauwn Mkhize] had taken ill after a Covid-19 [vaccine] shot.

"Both...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X