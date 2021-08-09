South Africa: Royal Am Will Soon Find Out What the Punishment Is for Playoff No-Shows

analysis

The PSL season is weeks away, but the saga between the league and Royal AM still hovers.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary hearing verdict, which involves KwaZulu-Natal side Royal AM for their four no-shows during the promotion/relegation playoffs, is set to be handed down on 11 August.

The GladAfrica Championship side, which has not given up on its attempt to be declared 2020/21 GladAfrica champions as opposed to Sekhukhune United, was cited for misconduct by the league after they boycotted the playoffs in June 2021.

The hearing in front of the league's disciplinary committee (DC) was twice postponed at the request of Royal's legal representatives, PSL prosecutor Nande Becker told DM168.

"The hearings had to be postponed on 17 July because Royal AM tried to bring an application for a postponement without filing supporting documents and affidavits," Becker said by text message.

"The application was brought for a second time on 24 July, supported by affidavits. The DC refused this application. Royal AM's representative immediately brought a new application for a postponement on the basis that the club's president [Shauwn Mkhize] had taken ill after a Covid-19 [vaccine] shot.

"Both...