Egypt Starts Transporting King Khufu's First Solar Boat to GEM

Egypt on Friday 06/08/2021 started transporting the first Khufu solar boat from the Giza pyramids plateau to the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM).

A specialized remotely controlled smart vehicle imported from Belgium is used in transferring the boat.

It takes about 10 hours until the boat reaches its new premises at the GEM.

The boat would be displayed at the GEM's Khufu Boat Museum which is equipped with the latest scientific and technological methods.

The boat is about 4,500 years old and stands at 43 meters long and almost six meters wide. It was discovered by Egyptian archaeologist and journalist writer Kamal el-Malakh in 1954.