Egypt Starts Transporting King Khufu's First Solar Boat to GEM

7 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt on Friday 06/08/2021 started transporting the first Khufu solar boat from the Giza pyramids plateau to the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM).

A specialized remotely controlled smart vehicle imported from Belgium is used in transferring the boat.

It takes about 10 hours until the boat reaches its new premises at the GEM.

The boat would be displayed at the GEM's Khufu Boat Museum which is equipped with the latest scientific and technological methods.

The boat is about 4,500 years old and stands at 43 meters long and almost six meters wide. It was discovered by Egyptian archaeologist and journalist writer Kamal el-Malakh in 1954.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X