Egypt Reports 57 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said Friday 06/08/2021 that 57 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country to 284,580.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said five patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,562.

As many as 321 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 232,601 so far, the spokesman said.