Tunis/Tunisia — The COVID-19 positivity rate fell to 23.19% from 30% in the course of the last period as shown by epidemiological indicators for August 5.

The Health Ministry also said the number of infections dropped to 2,909. Likewise, fatality numbers reported on August 5 posted a downward trend, reaching 130 with 42 among them occurring on the same date.

Another 4,018 patients recovered, pushing the overall number of recoveries since the pandemic began to 539,339.