Eritrea: Mai-Nefhi College of Science Graduates 205 Students

Asmara, 07 August 2021- In its 14th commencement the College of Science at the Mai-Nefhi Institute of Technology graduated 205 students in 1st Degree and Diploma programs.

Accordingly, 39 students graduated in Chemistry, 15 in Geology, 31 in Library and Information Science, 21 in Documentation and Archives. 23 in Mathematics, 13 in Physics, and 30 students in Statistics in Degree program while 2 in Marine Resources Management in Diploma program.

Congratulating the graduating students, Prof. Gebray Asgedom, Dean of the Collage, said that the teaching learning process of the 2019/2020 was temporarily disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with the strong effort of the college's community and guidelines from the National Institution of Higher Education and Research the students are graduating on time.

At the event, medal awards were handed over to outstanding students in all fields of study.

Mai-Nefhi College of Science, since its establishment in 2008, has graduated 3,253 students in various fields of study.