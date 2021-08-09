South Africa: Parliament to Put South Africa's July Unrest On the Agenda - Once It Settles Its Own Ructions

analysis

Not all's happy in parliamentary corridors.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Several of Parliament's committees have trekked to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to see for themselves the damage caused by 10 days of public disorder in July. It's part of oversight.

MPs from small business development, home affairs and social development followed the trail set by the police committee and Joint Standing Committee on Defence, which were briefed by people in uniform (on the quiet). Then things took a turn that signals not all's happy in parliamentary corridors.

House Chairperson for Committees Cedric Frolick joined the police and defence committees on 21 July, and publicly announced a parliamentary inquiry into the July public disorder. It's similar to the June 2017 directive he issued to four National Assembly committees to look into #GuptaLeaks. Only the Eskom State Capture inquiry ran its course. What did and didn't happen at Parliament has been excruciatingly ventilated at the State Capture Commission.

On 22 July it emerged that the then still National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise had written to all political parties to propose an extraordinary, extended debate on the July public disorder, to be scheduled as soon as lawmakers return in...