Libya: Al-Ittihad Crowned Libyan League Champions for the 17th Time in Their History

Al-Ittihad won the Libyan Football League Championship, after defeating Al-Ahly Tripoli 5-6 on penalties, and following a goalless draw during the final match at Tripoli International Stadium. A game held to determine the winner of the league.

For that third game between the two teams this season, the expectations were high. Both sides aiming to win the title, which affected the technical level of the game and limited the chances. It is with no surprise that the two teams resorted to penalty kicks. The exercise witnessed the brilliance of Al Ittihad goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Ferjani, who saved three penalty kicks while Mohamed Zoabieh scored the decisive kick for his team, making Al Ittihad the league's winner for the seventeenth time in its history.

Al-Ittihad players expressed their happiness with the title, which was absent from the club's coffers for 3 football seasons due to the conditions in the country.

"The Federation has demonstrated its high heels in winning championships and titles. Today, I was successful in giving my team the opportunity to be crowned, and this came with the support and confidence of many throughout the season." Goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Ferjani said to CAFOnline.

While Abdulaziz Al-Suwaie told CAFOnline that the season was difficult, but the goal was achieved and they were able to bring joy to the Al-Ittihad fans who supported them throughout the season, stressing that this coronation is the beginning of winning ways for Al-Ittihad Club

The Prime Minister of the National Unity Government on Twitter expressed his happiness at the end of the season and praised the spirit of competition between the two teams.

It is noteworthy that the Libyan league this season consisted of two groups, each group included 12 teams. Al-Akhdar and Al-Ahly Benghazi qualified for the first group, while Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahly Tripoli qualified from the second group.

In the semi-finals, Al-Ittihad qualified at the expense of Al-Ahly Benghazi, Al-Ahly Tripoli managed to reach the final after beating Al-Akhdar with two goals to one.