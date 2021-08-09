South Africa: Vaccination Stops Our Bodies and Minds From Being Eroded By the Trauma of a Pandemic

opinion

We are responsible for each other and the urgency has never been greater to ensure that we do all that is within our power to stem the continued pain and havoc being wreaked by Covid-19.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

As people, there is never a time that we are unchanged or unmarred by our experiences - particularly those that stem from traumatic periods in our lives.

Some of these changes may appear in our physical being - maybe our backs bend and shoulders hunch a little from the strain. Our faces may age faster or we may become extra cautious. The lilt of our speech may even change. At the extreme, we may develop chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, cancerous growths or fertility problems.

According to wellness experts at Integrated Physical Therapy: "Whenever we store trauma in our tissue, our brain disconnects from that part of the body to block the experience, preventing the recall of the traumatic memory.

"Any area of our body that our brain is disconnected from won't be able to stay healthy or heal itself. The predictable effect of stored trauma is degeneration and disease."

In 2011, 29-year-old Zukiswa...