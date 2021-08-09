Tunisia: Seven Die of Coronavirus in Sfax, 90 More Infections Reported

7 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Seven people died of the coronavirus in Sfax during the last 24 hours. This brings the death toll to 1,483, according to data published on Saturday by the Local Health Directorate.

The region saw 90 more infections, after the results of 449 tests were published, i.e. a 20.4% positivity rate. This takes the total number of infections in Sfax to 49,396, including 46,277 recoveries.

202 patients are currently admitted to Hédi Chaker Hospital and 53 others in private clinics in the region. These include 29 patients in intensive care.

On the other hand, 364,897 citizens received coronavirus vaccines in the governorate, according to the same source.

