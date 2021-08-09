Tunisia: Coronavirus - Sidi Bouzid Sees 2 Deaths and 264 New Infections

7 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Two people died of coronavirus in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid in the last 24 hours. This takes fatality numbers to 670, the local deputy director of primary health care Bechir Saidi told TAP Saturday.

264 more people have tested positive, bringing the number of infections in the region to 21852, since the spread of the virus.

The new COVID-19 cases are distributed as follows: 31 cases in Souk Jedid, 2 cases in Jelma, 12 cases in Mezzouna, 1 case in Menzel Bouzaiane, 45 cases in Bir Lahfay, 33 cases in Regueb, 16 cases in Meknassi, 7 cases in East Sidi Bouzid, 58 cases in West Sidi Bouzid, 11 cases in Cebalet Ouled Asker, 36 cases in Sidi Ali Ben Aoun, 1 case in Saida and 11 cases in Ouled Haffouz.

In addition, 342 people recovered from the infection in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid where overall recoveries stood at 19,747.

According to the same source, the total number of patients with COVID-19 hospitalised has risen to 133 after the admission of 16 more patients in local hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X