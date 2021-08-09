Tunisia: Coronavirus - Sidi Bouzid Sees 2 Deaths and 264 New Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Two people died of coronavirus in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid in the last 24 hours. This takes fatality numbers to 670, the local deputy director of primary health care Bechir Saidi told TAP Saturday.

264 more people have tested positive, bringing the number of infections in the region to 21852, since the spread of the virus.

The new COVID-19 cases are distributed as follows: 31 cases in Souk Jedid, 2 cases in Jelma, 12 cases in Mezzouna, 1 case in Menzel Bouzaiane, 45 cases in Bir Lahfay, 33 cases in Regueb, 16 cases in Meknassi, 7 cases in East Sidi Bouzid, 58 cases in West Sidi Bouzid, 11 cases in Cebalet Ouled Asker, 36 cases in Sidi Ali Ben Aoun, 1 case in Saida and 11 cases in Ouled Haffouz.

In addition, 342 people recovered from the infection in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid where overall recoveries stood at 19,747.

According to the same source, the total number of patients with COVID-19 hospitalised has risen to 133 after the admission of 16 more patients in local hospitals in the last 24 hours.