Tunisia: Coronavirus Patient Dies in Siliana, 58 More Infections Recorded

7 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Siliana logged one more death of the coronavirus and 58 new infections in the last 24 hours.

This takes the case tally in the region to 13,433, including 433 fatalities, according to a report published by the Local Health Directorate Saturday.

The new COVID-19 cases are distributed as follows: 18 cases in Siliana, 17 in Sidi Bou Rouis, 13 in Gaafour, 7 in El Krib, 1 case in Bou Arada, 1 in El Arousa and 1 in Errouhia.

The local hospital of Siliana currently hosts 24 patients, including 4 in intensive care, while 54 others are receiving treatment in local hospitals in the governorate.

