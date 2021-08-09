Egypt: FM to Visit Manama, Deliver Sisi's Message to Bahraini King

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will start an official visit to Bahrain's capital Manama later on Saturday 07/08/2021.

Shoukry will deliver a letter from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on ways of pushing forward bilateral relations in all fields, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez said in a statement.

The message also covers boosting coordination on all regional developments in a way that enhances the pillars of regional stability and preserves the Arab national security.

Shoukry will later hold official talks with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.